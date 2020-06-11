  • MORE MARKET STATS

Record spike of 1877 COVID cases in Delhi pushes tally beyond 34K; toll climbs to 1085

By: |
Updated: Jun 11, 2020 9:31 PM

In a bulletin issued on Thursday, the Delhi health department said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 1,085, and the total number of cases to 34,687.

covid 19 cases in delhi, covid 19 death in delhi, delhi health department, coronavirus pandemic, latest news on coronavirus outbreakThe previous highest spike in fresh cases — 1513– was recorded on June 3.

Delhi recorded 1,877 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike here yet, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 34,000, even as the death toll due to the disease mounted to 1,085, authorities said. This is the first time that more than 1,800 case have been reported in a day in Delhi. The previous highest spike in fresh cases — 1513– was recorded on June 3.

In a bulletin issued on Thursday, the Delhi health department said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 1,085, and the total number of cases to 34,687.

Related News

Also read| Check Coronavirus latest updates here:

A total of 101 fatalities were declared on June 10, the bulletin said. It, however, added the cumulative death figures refer to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Record spike of 1877 COVID cases in Delhi pushes tally beyond 34K toll climbs to 1085
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Jama Masjid closed till June 30 due to ‘critical’ COVID-19 situation in Delhi: Shahi Imam
2Nearly 70% beds vacant in COVID-19 hospitals run by Delhi govt, private facilities almost full
3Hospital runaround: Families scramble to get patients treated as Delhi govt claims enough beds for Covid-19