Record spike of 12,248 COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh; 66 die

April 18, 2021 9:11 PM

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 4,08,080, new cases 12,248, death toll 4,557, recovered 3,34,947, active cases 68,576, number of tests so far 70,76,705.

The state has recorded 1,12,569 cases and 571 deaths in April so far, the official said.

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 12,248 COVID-19 cases, the state’s highest single-day spike so far, taking the tally above four lakh, an official said.

The state’s caseload stands at 4,08,080, including 4,557 deaths, 66 of which took place in the last 24 hours, he said.

The recovery count rose to 3,34,947 after 7,495 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 68,576 active cases, he added.

The state has recorded 1,12,569 cases and 571 deaths in April so far, the official said.

“With 1,692 new cases, Indore’s caseload went up to 89,317. Bhopal’s tally rose by 1,679 to touch 68,570. Indore reported seven deaths, and its toll is 1,047, while Bhopal’s toll rose by three to touch 674. The active cases in Indore and Bhopal is 10,989 and 8,758 respectively,” the official said.

With 53,628 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP reached 70,76,705.

