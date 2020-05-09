  • MORE MARKET STATS

Record single-day spike of 21 cases push Jharkhand COVID-19 tally to 153

Published: May 9, 2020 10:56:02 AM

Since the outbreak of the pandemic on March 31 in the state, two persons have died of the infection while one COVID-19 patient died due to underlying health condition after testing negative.

coronavirus, coronavirus impact, coronavirus toll in jharkhand, jharkhand coronavirus, coronavirus in jharkhand, covid-19, coronavirus pandemic, coronavirus outbreakOf the total 455 swab samples tested during the day, 21 tested positive for COVID-19. (Representational image)

Jharkhand on Friday reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 21 people testing positive, taking the total number of infections to 153 in the state, officials said.

Of the total 455 swab samples tested during the day, 21 tested positive for COVID-19, said the Director of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Dr D K Singh.

He said 25 more people recovered from the infection, bringing the total number of cured people in the state to 77.

The officials did not provide any details of the 21 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state on Friday.

