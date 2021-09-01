Record number of over 23 lakh people vaccinated in Bihar in one day

The feat was achieved with several districts like Patna, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Gaya and East Champaran reporting inoculation of more than one lakh beneficiaries each.
A record number of 23.5 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in a single day in Bihar, the state health department said on Wednesday.
The feat was achieved with several districts like Patna, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Gaya and East Champaran reporting inoculation of more than one lakh beneficiaries each on Tuesday, which was marked for ‘Tikakaran Mahaabhiyan’ (vaccination megadrive).
In tweets put out late Tuesday night, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed elation over the state having crossed the 20-lakh mark, and said the brisk pace would enable it to achieve the target of “six crore vaccine doses in six months”.
He also stated that so far, more than two crore doses of vaccines have been administered in Bihar.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.