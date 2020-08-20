Record 9.18 lakh COVID tests done in a day, cumulative tests reach 3.26 crore

Expanded diagnostic lab network across the country and effective measures to facilitate easy testing have given a substantial boost to the present numbers.

With a record 9,18,470 tests been being done in a day, the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in India have reached 3.26 crore even as the national positivity rate has fallen below 8 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said. With constantly increasing testing numbers, there has been a commensurate fall in the positivity rate, the ministry said. “Although higher number of tests will push the positivity rate initially, but as the experience from several states and UTs has amply depicted, it will eventually lower when combined with other measures such as prompt isolation, effective tracking and timely clinical management,” it stated.

India for the first time conducted a record number of more than 9 lakh COVID tests in a span of 24-hours on Wednesday and it is poised to see an exponential increase towards its resolve of testing 10 lakh samples daily. The cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of coronavirus infection in the country has increased to 3,26,61,252. Expanded diagnostic lab network across the country and effective measures to facilitate easy testing have given a substantial boost to the present numbers.

“As a result of these focussed actions, the Tests Per Million (TPM) have seen a sharp increase to 23,668. The TPM continues to maintain a constant upward trend,” the ministry said. “As the national average falls below 8 per cent, there are 26 states and UTs that are reporting lower rates than the national average,” the ministry said in a statement.

There has been a steady rise in the national network of diagnostic labs too. With 977 labs in the government sector and 517 private labs, the lab infrastructure has been enhanced to 1,494 labs today. India’s COVID-19 caseload increased to 28,36,925 with a record single day spike of 69,652 infections, while the death-toll climbed to 53,866 with 977 new fatalities being reported in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.