Record 11,967 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, 53 more die

April 19, 2021 7:27 PM

Routine traffic was seen on roads. Shops, except those providing essential services, remained shut. Some private offices remained open despite the government guidelines. Only shops and offices providing essential services are permitted to open during the 15-day period.

The latest bulletin puts the number of active COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan at 76,641.

Rajasthan on Monday recorded 11,967 fresh COVID-19 cases, its biggest one-day spike in infections, bringing the tally to 4,26,584, while the death toll mounted to 3,204 with 53 more fatalities, according to a bulletin.

Meanwhile, lockdown-like restrictions under the ”Jan Anushasan Pakhwada” (public discipline fortnight) began in Rajasthan on Monday and will remain in force till May 3.

The latest bulletin puts the number of active COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan at 76,641.

Of the fresh cases, 2,011 were registered in Jaipur, 1,641 in Jodhpur, 1,307 in Kota, 702 in Udaipur, 701 in Alwar, 550 in Bhilwara, 403 in Ajmer and 401 in Bikaner, it said.

Thirteen of the new fatalities linked to the virus were reported from Jodhpur, 11 from Jaipur, eight from Udaipur, six from Kota besides deaths recorded in other districts.

According to the bulletin, a total of 3,46,739 people in the state have recovered from the infection. Rajasthan had reported 42 deaths due to the coronavirus and 10,514 new cases on Sunday. The Rajasthan government had imposed a night curfew in the entire state from April 16. All educational and coaching institutes will too remain shut till April 30.

