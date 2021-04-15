Reckitt, WhiteHat Jr announce scholarship to create digital hygiene solutions

This six-month campaign will be executed in three phases and is open for idea submissions from April 12 to May 13, 2021.

British company Reckitt and ed-tech firm WhiteHat Jr on Thursday announced a digital scholarship programme to create digital hygiene solutions under the FMCG major’s CSR initiative Dettol Banega Swasth.

Under the scheme termed as ‘WhiteHat Jr Swasth Bharat Tech Champs Program’, 50 scholarships of Rs 50,000 will be awarded to top performers from Reckitt for creating innovative mobile apps to address hygiene and health issues, said a joint statement by both the companies.

The programme aims to inspire children in the age group of 6-18 years to reimagine health and hygiene solutions that impact all human touch-points from personal to domestic and from the community to the environment.

“We, at Dettol Banega Swasth India, believe in education as the catalyst to social change and tool to empower children.

“We wanted to provide the socially conscious minds a platform to reimagine this cause and come up with solutions that will encourage more children to join the movement and make a difference,” Reckitt AMESA Director, External Affairs and Partnerships, Ravi Bhatnagar said.

Children are naturally creative and empathetic and since they are not predisposed to an existing concept or bound by the constraints of what’s doable, the solutions end up being genuinely innovative, WhiteHat Jr CEO and Founder Karan Bajaj said.

Reckitt, earlier known as RB, owns popular brands, including AirWick, Dettol, Durex, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Vanish, and Veet. Every day, more than 20 million Reckitt products are bought globally.