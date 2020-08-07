Ready for workout? Check the guidelines issued by govt for gym and yoga centers

Similar advisory has also been issued for pregnant women and children below 10 years of age.

COVID-19: FItness enthusiasts, check these guidelines for gym and yoga centers! After getting battered by the closure of business for more than four months, the fitness industry is finally going to get back on its feet. After issuing the orders allowing the opening of gymnasiums and other fitness centers from August 5, the central government has also released the detailed guidelines to be followed by the businesses and customers alike. While not debarring people from any age group from accessing gyms and yoga centres, the government has issued an advisory requesting people above 65 and those suffering from co-morbidities to refrain from visiting the fitness centers. Similar advisory has also been issued for pregnant women and children below 10 years of age.

Among other salient guidelines, the government has instructed the businesses not to open the facility of spas, steam bath, sauna, and swimming pools at the fitness centres. An area of four metre square per customer is also to be earmarked for an individual which might pose troubles to the gym owners who have smaller space available. Different equipment of the gym are also to be kept at a distance of at least 6 feet, according to the advisory issued by the government.

Following are some additional guidelines that are to be adhered to

1. Provisions have to be made by the businesses to conduct the thermal screening of customers and keep sanitary products at the premises of the gym.

2. Customers exhibiting the symptoms related to Covid-19 will not be allowed to enter the premises of the fitness centres. Timing and contact details of all customers visiting the centre will be religiously maintained by the staff members.

3. In order to avoid crowding at the centers, customers will be allotted a staggered time period during which they would be allowed to access the fitness centers. Intervals between two consecutive sessions will also be kept to allow one set of customers to leave the premises safely without coming in contact with the other set.

4. Face visors are to be preferably provided to the customers while doing their work out if they face any difficulty in breathing.

5. The temperature has to be moderately maintained by the air conditioner between 24 degree celsius and 30 degree celsius inside the premises.