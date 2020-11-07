  • MORE MARKET STATS

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das recovers from COVID-19

By: |
November 7, 2020 7:42 PM

"I have tested COVID-19 negative. Will be back in office next week. Thank you everyone for your good wishes for my early recovery," the central bank governor said in a tweet.

Das was tested COVID-19 positive on October 25.Das was tested COVID-19 positive on October 25.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday said he has turned coronavirus negative and will join office next week.

Das was tested COVID-19 positive on October 25.

Related News

“I have tested COVID-19 negative. Will be back in office next week. Thank you everyone for your good wishes for my early recovery,” the central bank governor said in a tweet.

India’s COVID-19 caseload mounted to 84,62,080 with 50,356 infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 78 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 92.41 per cent, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,25,562 with 577 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Many public figures including Home Minister Amit Shah, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have tested positive for the COVID-19 infection and have since recovered.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das recovers from COVID-19
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Active COVID-19 cases return below 1,500 in UP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar; tally at 19,162
2Body Mass Index of Indian 19-year old boys and girls among lowest in 200 countries, Lancet study shows
3Delhi reeling under third wave of COVID-19; cases should drop soon: Health Minister Satyendar Jain