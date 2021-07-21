Arjun Deshpande with Ratan Tata - Generic Aadhar Conference Mumbai

Ratan Tata backed Arjun Deshpande drug retail chain Generic Aadhaar offers franchise opportunity for upcoming pharmacy retail businesses in India.

It is today offering franchise opportunities to both those who are already running their own medical store or who want to start a new store.

“The biggest advantage of this is that both the customer and the shopkeeper get the highest benefits in this pharmacy chain. Large pharmaceutical companies today give a maximum margin of 15% to 20% and also some medicines are out of stock. Generic Aadhaar pharma company gives profit margin up to 40 percent to the retailers and customers get up to 80 percent discount on medicines which are approved from WHO-GMP facilities,” according to Generic Aadhar Founder Arjun Deshpande.

Generic Aadhaar is a pharmacy business that can be done both online and offline. Ratan Tata has invested in this pharma company and customers here get up to 80 percent discount on all 14 segments of medicines such as Cardiology, Anti Diabetic, Nephrology, Neurology, Nutraceuticals, Antibiotics, Oncology, Paediatrics, Dermatology, Psychotropic and Orthopaedic with a range up to 1000 products of medicines with the retailer getting a margin of up to 40 percent.

In this Pharmacy business, the company gives technical support and one also gets the benefit of local online ordering which will notify in the nearby Generic Aadhaar stores location and can get the required medicine at the doorsteps.

According to the information available on the company’s website, it aims to open 30,000 retail outlets in the country. The company will reach 300 cities and will open 100 retail stores in each city. Apart from this, the company’s focus is also on online pharmacy.

So far, Generic Aadhaar has made its reach in more than 130+ cities from Jammu Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Gujarat to Arunachal Pradesh connecting India through the unique business model.

Arjun Deshpande, Founder and CEO Generic Aadhaar said, “I observed the real problems and then planned and implemented the solution with an innovative pharma aggregated business model to help and support the end customer who gets the benefit along with the retailers with 40 percent profits. Thus, it was the rise of a new era in the pharma industry which was a need of the hour in this dangerous Covid pandemic situation for the middle class and underprivileged families of India. It’s also a dream come true to work with the living legend and to impress the true business icon Ratan Tata.”

Generic Aadhaar was started by 16-year-old entrepreneur Arjun Deshpande in 2018 from Thane, Maharashtra.