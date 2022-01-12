  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ramp up COVID-19 vaccination of school students: DoE

“All DDE (Districts) and DDE (Zones) will visit vaccination centres under their jurisdiction and check the vaccination procedures on a daily basis. Further, they will visit schools to check the record that is being maintained with the principals wherein the students are informed about vaccination schedule,” the DoE said in an official order.

Written By PTI
The vaccination for children in the age group began on January 3.
The vaccination for children in the age group began on January 3.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Wednesday directed its officials to take various measures to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination of children in the age group of 15-17.

“All DDE (Districts) and DDE (Zones) will visit vaccination centres under their jurisdiction and check the vaccination procedures on a daily basis. Further, they will visit schools to check the record that is being maintained with the principals wherein the students are informed about vaccination schedule,” the DoE said in an official order.

“The officer will also randomly call the students and parents to find out whether they were informed about vaccination and whether they have been vaccinated or not. The heads of schools will also have to increase mobilisation efforts to ensure more than 80 pc children in each school turn up for vaccination,” it added.
The vaccination for children in the age group began on January 3.

“There should be better coordination between the nodal teacher of morning and evening shifts in government schools so that all children turn up in the session time (9AM-5 PM). Clubbing of 3-5 schools should be done where the vaccination team goes to one designated school and all linked schools children can be mobilized there,” it said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.