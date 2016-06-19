Ramdev to hold yoga with 3,000 BSF troops in Jodhpur on June 21

Close to 30,000 troops from various central paramilitary forces like BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP and SSB will take part in the International Yoga Day across the country to mark the day. (Reuters)

Yoga exponent Ramdev will hold a mass session with over 3,000 BSF jawans and officers to mark the International Yoga Day (IYD) on June 21 in Jodhpur.

Officials said Ramdev will hold an early morning yoga session in the border town at a Border Security Force camp where over 3,000 troops of the paramilitary force and others will participate.

Jodhpur has a large contingent of the border guarding force deployed to secure the Indo-Pak international boundary running along Rajasthan.

The event is part of the overall programme prepared by the government to celebrate the IYD which will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Chandigarh on the same day.

Close to 30,000 troops from various central paramilitary forces like BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP and SSB will take part in these events across the country to mark the day.

While about 2,000 Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel will join the event in Chandigarh, men and women of the force which guards the Sino-India border will also display their yoga skills at the high-altitude Pangong lake in Ladakh.

The paramilitary personnel will also perform yoga exercises in cities like in Srinagar, Jammu, Shimla, Lucknow, Patna, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Shillong, Gangtok, Agartala, Imphal, Kohima, Itanagar, Aizawl.

Similar activities will also be undertaken in Dehradun, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Trivandrum, Chennai, Bengaluru, Raipur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar and Ranchi, by the personnel to make the event successful.

In Delhi, the event will be led by the Central Industrial Security Force at the Central park in Connaught Place.