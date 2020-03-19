Ramco unveils touchless attendance system that records temperature

RamcoGEEK can detect and match the faces of staff members and mark their attendance along with temperature, and if facial-based attendance is a privacy concern, enterprises can replace it with voice to register access. (Website image)

Singapore-based Ramco Innovation Lab of Ramco Systems on Wednesday unveiled an advanced facial recognition-based time and attendance system — RamcoGEEK. The new system is embedded with temperature recording and IoT sensor doors to enable organisations move towards a touchless attendance and workplace access, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The virus has brought the focus back on hygiene and with the outbreak now reaching over 110-plus countries and affecting more than 1,50,000 people, the concern around employee safety and health has gained paramount importance.

Ramco Innovation Lab unveiled the innovation which drew upon its own facial recognition-based attendance system deployed across multiple organisations globally and combined it with a thermal imaging device to measure temperature as well as other associated software. This enables organisations to track staff or visitors with high temperatures that may indicate infection and build-in operating procedures to avoid further contaminations caused by finger/thumb-based biometric scanners. Ramco Systems, headquartered in Chennai, is a global enterprise software specialist which has pioneered many HR-related innovations.

“We have a major global health pandemic that has affected many. The spread of the disease has brought the focus back on hygiene and health of employees. We built this application to help better address a crisis through technology. Robust containment through a robust attendance and access system with zero contact and temperature measurement can be key to avoid easy spread of the virus that may take place with the biometric access system,” said Virender Aggarwal, CEO of Ramco Systems.

The innovation was launched in Singapore as administrations globally, together with large corporations, are reported to have suspended finger/thumb-based biometric attendance due to fear of infection.

“The launch of the advanced facial attendance system by Ramco Systems is timely, given global concerns over pandemic threats. We continue to see companies undertake a spectrum of innovation activities from Singapore, as they develop new products and solutions to address the needs and challenges of today,” said Junie Fo, director, Investment Facilitation, Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB).

RamcoGEEK can detect and match the faces of staff members and mark their attendance along with temperature, and if facial-based attendance is a privacy concern, enterprises can replace it with voice to register access. The system is linked to an IoT sensor-powered door which can restrict access in case the temperature is higher than normal and auto apply leave on behalf of the employee. It can communicate the information to HR and management in real time while tracking the movements of a high-temperature staff in the workplace.

RamcoGEEK for visitors can send notifications when it encounters a person with very high temperature to the facility manager or administration and track the movement of that person within that premises.

RamcoGEEK for contact tracing can send notifications/alerts to all those employees, customers, vendors and others interacted with in-person, in the event any person develops the virus symptoms or diagnosed with the disease.

The track and trace system is capable of reading Outlook calendar, credit card spend data, trip details from Uber, Lyft and Grab (subject to permission) to identify people met, hotels stayed, flights taken, taxi drivers used and use this information to help identify employees at risk.

Reverse tracing can also be initiated based on data around positive virus cases from external environment; for instance, a positive case at a restaurant can alert all the employees who have dined at the restaurant to be quarantined (based on bills raised).

The innovation can help HR set up its own procedures to seek recent movements of the affected person, based on the information provided by the attendance system. This piece of software could be leveraged provided RamcoGEEK could get access to the data specified above. And these data could be stored in an organisation’s premises or could leverage Ramco’s Cloud for storing the same.