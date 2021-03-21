Rajasthan: Night curfew in 8 cities from Monday; visitors told to carry COVID negative report

Officials said the night curfew will be imposed in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwada (Dungarpur) and Kushalgarh (Banswara) from 11 pm to 5 am, they said.
The decisions were taken during a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Rajasthan government has decided to impose night curfew in eight cities from Monday and also made it mandatory for people visiting the state to carry a COVID-19 negative test report.
