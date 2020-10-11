  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rajasthan govt launches IMPACT app to monitor action taken under PCPNDT Act

By: |
October 11, 2020 4:27 PM

Speaking on the occasion, Director of National Health Mission in Rajasthan N K Thakral said hoardings and banners would be displayed at medical institutions and other prominent places across the state to give the message of "Stop Foeticide, Daughters are Priceless" under the PCPNDT Act.

The IMPACT app has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the minister said.

On the International Day of the Girl Child, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Sunday launched ‘IMPACT’ mobile application to monitor action taken under the PCPNDT Act.

He said falling sex ratio was a serious concern and the IMPACT (Integrated System for Monitoring of PCPNDT Act) application was an important step towards addressing this issue.

The Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994 was enacted to stop female foeticide and arrest the declining sex ratio in India. The act has banned prenatal sex determination.

“The IMPACT application will ease the monitoring of action taken under the PCPNDT Act and the inspection activities. The officers concerned can immediately upload the inspection reports from the spot through this app. This will make it easier to manage real time data,” Sharma said.

The minister said there are 3,600 registered sonography centres in the state, in both private and government sectors, of which around 2,000 centres are functional.

He said these centres can upload their daily reports along with the entry of ‘Form F’ that is filled at the time of sonograpy of pregnant woman through the mobile application. A feedback system for the sonograpy centre operators has also been incorporated in the app.

