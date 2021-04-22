Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala supplies 1,210 kg liquid oxygen to Amritsar hospital

The RCF has a three-kilolitre liquid oxygen storage tank. The oxygen is used in making argomix gas, which in turn is used for welding stainless steel components, the official said.

The Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala on Thursday supplied 1,210 kg liquid oxygen to a hospital in Amritsar in view of its increasing demand for treatment of COVID-19 patients, officials said here.

The RCF, a coach manufacturing unit of the Railways, sent the liquid oxygen to the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar through a gas supply firm, its public relation officer said.

He said the move will have some impact on the RCF’s coach production, but it will help in dealing with emergency needs of COVID-19 patients.

The RCF has a three-kilolitre liquid oxygen storage tank. The oxygen is used in making argomix gas, which in turn is used for welding stainless steel components, the official said.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had on Wednesday written to the Centre, seeking uninterrupted oxygen supplies.

He had sought a daily allocation of 120 metric tonne for the state.