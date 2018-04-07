PWD undertakes remodelling of 94 dispensaries of Delhi government as polyclinics

94 govt dispensaries to be remodelled as polyclinics (IE)

The Public Works Department (PWD) will undertake remodelling of 94 dispensaries of the Delhi government as polyclinics, a pet project of the AAP dispensation. As per the plan, the PWD will also soon start carrying out expansion and remodelling of around nine government hospitals, in order to increase the bed capacity. Earlier this week, PWD Engineer-in-Chief Rakesh Kumar Agrawal had held a meeting with officials and discussed the execution of different projects. “94 Delhi government’s dispensaries will be remodelled as polyclinics in various areas of the city,” an official said.

At present, around 30 polyclinics are operational in the national capital and the government has set a target of 150 such polyclinics. According to the PWD, construction of new building and remodelling of existing buildings for expansion of the Acharya Shree Bhikshu government hospital (Motion Nagar) will be carried out. Among the hospitals where expansion and remodelling works will be undertaken are Dr Hedgewar Aarogya Sansthan, Dada Dev Maternity and Child Hospital, Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.