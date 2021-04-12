Punjab sees record single day spike of 3,477 COVID cases

Mohali saw the highest of 662 infections, followed by 523 in Ludhiana, 366 in Jalandhar, 305 in Amritsar and 281 in Patiala, among districts which are seeing a rise in cases, the bulletin stated.
There are 45 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 360 are on oxygen support.
Punjab on Monday reported 3,477 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike so far, which took the tally to 2,76,223 in the state, according to a medical bulletin. The state had earlier seen the highest daily cases at 3,459 on April 9.
The death of 52 people took the toll to 7,559 in the state, the bulletin stated. The number of active cases is 27,866.