Punjab revenue minister tests positive for Covid

Published: August 16, 2020 8:20 PM

Kangar had hoisted the national flag in Mansa during Independence Day celebrations on Saturday.

Punjab Revenue Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar has tested positive for coronavirus, a health official said on Sunday.
He is now under home isolation and samples of his family members have also been taken for testing, the official said.

A health official said the health teams have been tracing people who came in contact with the minister. Those who were in close contact with Kangar would be tested for COVID-19, said an official.

Kangar is the second minister from the state to have contracted coronavirus. Earlier, Cabinet Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa had tested positive for the infection.

