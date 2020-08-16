Punjab revenue minister tests positive for Covid

A health official said the health teams have been tracing people who came in contact with the minister. Those who were in close contact with Kangar would be tested for COVID-19
Punjab Revenue Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar has tested positive for coronavirus, a health official said on Sunday.
He is now under home isolation and samples of his family members have also been taken for testing, the official said.
Kangar had hoisted the national flag in Mansa during Independence Day celebrations on Saturday.
A health official said the health teams have been tracing people who came in contact with the minister. Those who were in close contact with Kangar would be tested for COVID-19, said an official.
Kangar is the second minister from the state to have contracted coronavirus. Earlier, Cabinet Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa had tested positive for the infection.
