Punjab government imposes restrictions during Unlock 3; all you need to know

Punjab Unlock 3: The state government of Punjab has announced some additional restrictions during the third phase of unlocking after the nationwide lockdown. The new restrictions will be applicable to cities like Ludhiana, Patiala and Jalandhar. As per the notification, the government stated that night curfew will be a part of Unlock 3 within the municipal limits. This means that movement of all individuals for non-essential purposes will not be permitted between 9:00 pm to 5 am at night. The government highlighted that movement for essential activities will be allowed including operations of multiple shifts, movement of people and goods on the National Highways, unloading of cargo and people travelling to other parts via buses, trains and flights.

Apart from this, all industries having two to three shifts have been allowed to continue their operations. Apart from movement, the government has also indicated some changes in timings. According to the new notice, restaurants, hotels and other hospitality units will remain open till 9 pm. Shops and shopping centres/malls are directed to close by 8 pm. However, if there are any restaurants in malls, they can remain open an extra hour. The liquor stores too have to close by 9 pm.

It is to note that the decision of imposing night curfew in some parts of the state has come on the back of increasing cases of the novel Coronavirus. Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Patiala are among the most impacted cities in the state where the number of COVID-19 cases have risen significantly. The total number of positive Coronavirus cases has crossed 21,000 in the state. According to media reports, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday has stated that delayed testing led to an increase in positive cases in the state. Punjab also witnessed a single day spike with the addition of 1,049 COVID-19 positive cases.