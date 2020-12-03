Punjab CM Captain Amarinder to take first shot of Covid-19 vaccine; 1.25 lakh health workers to be vaccinated in first drive

According to the Punjab Health Secretary Hussan Lal, Punjab will vaccinate 23 per cent of the population in the first phase. (Representative Image, IE)

As all the states step-up their preparedness for receiving Coronavirus vaccines, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh announced that the first dose of the vaccine, after getting a clearance from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), will be administered to him before starting with the phase for health workers. Punjab has prepared a data of 1.25 lakh health workers who would be vaccinated in the first phase of the drive.

The Punjab cabinet recently held a virtual meeting to discuss the state’s preparedness in rolling out the vaccine, during which the Chief Minister announced that he will take the first dose. The government also released a statement saying that the state has prioritized its population starting with healthcare workers, the elderly population (above 50 years of age and people with comorbidities, in that order.

According to the Punjab Health Secretary Hussan Lal, the state will vaccinate 23 per cent of the population in the first phase and a total of 3 crore people will receive vaccines in all the phases. The tally has been prepared following Government of India’s guidelines on vaccine prioritization.

Lal further informed at the virtual meet that the state task force is working together with the block and district level task force and the State Steering Committee is coordinating with the National Steering Committee to work in tandem for the seamless roll-out of the vaccination. International organisations like WHO and UNDP are also working with the state as development partners to speed up the process.

Punjab government has also communicated to the Centre requesting them for aid in getting additional storage facilities like deep freezer, cold boxes, vaccine vans, ice-lines refrigerator, thermometers, ice-packs and stabilisers.