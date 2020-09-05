Punjab CM Amarinder Singh tests negative for Covid-19; ends self-isolation

Singh also ended his week-long self-isolation after testing negative for the contagion.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday tested negative for the coronavirus infection.

This was the third time that the chief minister had got himself tested for Covid-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The CM had gone into seven-day self-quarantine on August 28 after he came in contact with two Congress legislators, Kulbir Singh Zira and Nirmal Singh, who had tested positive after the one-day Punjab Assembly session.

Singh, who presided over a virtual meeting of ministers, Congress MLAs and senior officials, disclosed during the interaction that he had got himself tested on Saturday and was found negative, according to a government release here.