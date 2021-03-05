  • MORE MARKET STATS

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh gets first jab of anti-COVID vaccine, urges those eligible to get inoculated

By: |
March 5, 2021 5:34 PM

The chief minister after being vaccinated said "it was painless and I am feeling fine", according to Thukral's tweet.

Singh was administered the vaccine by auxiliary nurse and midwife Manpreet at the hospital.Singh was administered the vaccine by auxiliary nurse and midwife Manpreet at the hospital.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday took his first dose of an anti-coronavirus vaccine at the civil hospital here and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.

“I got my first shot of #Covid 19 vaccine today. I urge all above 60 years of age or above 45 years with co-morbidities to get the vaccination dose as soon as possible. We all need to come together to defeat #Covid 19 and I’m sure we will.#MissionFateh,” the chief minister tweeted.

Related News

Singh was administered the vaccine by auxiliary nurse and midwife Manpreet at the hospital.

His media advisor Raveen Thukral in a tweet said, “Punjab CM got his first jab of #CovidVaccine at civil hospital Mohali.”

The chief minister after being vaccinated said “it was painless and I am feeling fine”, according to Thukral’s tweet.

The advisor also posted a short video in which Manpreet is seen administering the vaccine to the chief minister.

Cabinet ministers Balbir Singh Sidhu, O P Soni and Rana Sodhi and the chief minister’s personal doctor, Vijay Kumar Harjai, were among those present during the vaccination.

The central government had last week announced that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.

Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh gets first jab of anti-COVID vaccine urges those eligible to get inoculated
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus: As more people get vaccine, can you get rid of your face mask? Scientists explain
2HC asks Delhi govt to comply with order to regulate online path labs or else face action
3Over 1.8 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India