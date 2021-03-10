Pune witnesses 10-fold jump in new Covid-19 case, authorities jostle to curb spread with fewer restrictions

Pune witnessed more than 1000 cases on March 9

The Covid-19 cases have jumped exponentially in Pune. The situation has alarmed Pune Municipal Corporation as the positivity rate shot from 100 patients in a day, a month back to more than 1,000 newly infected cases now. On Tuesday the city reported 1, 086 new cases.

The first time PMC registered more than 1,000 cases a day was on July 8, 2020, almost five months since the city got its first case, but the 10-fold jump in a month is troublesome especially when everything has opened up and there are not many restrictions in public movement.

Sanjeev Waware, assistant medical officer talking to IE said that the strict lockdown in the city and little public movement. Had helped in containing the spread of infection last year between March and July but now with restrictions being lifted, there is a spike in cases making the situation serious.

The positivity rate has also made a double-digit growth with 5 per cent recorded last month and the current 18 per cent witnessed currently, an indication that residents should be cautious, he said.

However, the rise in cases will not necessarily convert to an increase in demand for hospital beds as a civic official pointed that with a lot of awareness being generated people infected are preferring home isolation over institutional quarantine, contrary to the trend in the past.

Meanwhile, the civic administration in Pune will discuss restrictions that can be imposed in the city with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday before making any announcement.

The civic administration at the ward level is facing issues with the decentralization of designating micro-containment zones. The administration has been asked to declare a building with at least five Covid cases or. A housing or neighbourhood with at least 20 active cases as a micro-containment zone. Keeping this criterion in mind, almost all 15 wards were declared as micro-containment zones in the areas they belong to.

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 9,927 fresh Covid-19 cases and 56 deaths, according to the health bulletin.