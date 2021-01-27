Pune vaccination drive: Municipality doubles the target to vaccinate beneficiaries

The PMC had earlier shortlisted 16 hospitals in the city that will serve people as vaccination centres.

In a recent decision made by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the municipality has ramped up all its efforts to increase the vaccination target set for one day. A report by The IE noted that PMC has doubled its vaccination target on Monday. On January 24, the number of beneficiaries the PMC had administered the vaccine to were recorded at 1,731. A total of 3,391 healthcare workers were selected for the first dose and only 51 per cent of the target had been achieved.

According to the report, the number of beneficiaries was low on the back of technical problems faced by officials in the CoWIN application. There was also a delay in informing vaccination centres when it comes to getting the list of beneficiaries. Citing Ashish Bharati, chief health officer, PMC, the report noted that now the officials are doubling their target to vaccinate healthcare workers as per the directions given by the state government. In one day, earlier 800 beneficiaries were given the vaccine shots and now they are ramping it up to 1,600.

The PMC had earlier shortlisted 16 hospitals in the city that will serve people as vaccination centres. However, as the vaccination drive started, the number was kept to eight hospitals. According to Bharati, they have now made 14 centres ready for vaccination and the other two hospitals will soon be used for the vaccination drive.

To be sure, the PMC is vaccinating people four days in a week- Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus cases in the city has decreased with only 98 cases reported on Monday and one death. This is the least number of COVID-19 cases and deaths reported by the city in the last 10 months. The Pune district, so far has recorded 3,76,547 Coronavirus cases.