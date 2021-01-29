Pune vaccination drive: 80% people get vaccine shots for COVID-19

The officials noted that 14 centres have now been made ready for vaccination and the other two hospitals will soon be used for the vaccination drive.

Healthcare workers turning up for taking vaccine shots in Pune region is on a rise and on Thursday, the city recorded 80 per cent vaccination. As many as 6,880 workers were given vaccine shots against COVID-19 infection in the Pune region, including Solapur and Satara districts. The city officials had set a target of vaccinating 8,600 healthcare workers, a report by The IE noted. According to the report, Solapur district administered 67 per cent vaccination jabs whereas Satara saw 108 per cent vaccination as 1,730 workers received vaccination. The listed number of beneficiaries stood at 1,600.

Pune district itself witnessed 76.4 per cent vaccinations, the report highlighted. Inoculations in the PMC area were recorded at 89 per cent as 1,431 workers out of 1,600 received a dose. Citing Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, Deputy Director of Health, Pune region, the report said that in the first ten days since the vaccination drive was rolled out, Pune area has completed 22 per cent vaccination.

It is to note that since the number of healthcare workers have been turning up, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), earlier this week took a decision to ramp up all its efforts to increase the vaccination target set for one day. According to the report, two vaccination centres in Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, two in Bharati hospital, one each in Noble hospital, Kamla Nehru hospital, Ruby Hall Clinic and Inlaks Budhrani hospital, exceeded the target of vaccinating 100 people in a day. All these centres gave shots to more than 100 people in a day.

The Pune Municipal Corporation had earlier shortlisted 16 hospitals in the area that have been turnt as vaccination centres. However, as the vaccination drive started, only eight hospitals were working to administer vaccination. The officials noted that 14 centres have now been made ready for vaccination and the other two hospitals will soon be used for the vaccination drive.