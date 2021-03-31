Covid-19: Pune to run out of ICU beds, ventilators sooner

To deal with the rise in patients requiring hospitalisation, the state government has asked private hospitals to set aside 80% of their beds for Covid patients.

Healthcare providers and organisations working on containing the spread of Covid-19 warned that Pune could soon run out of ventilators and ICU beds. Pune district reported 8,200 new positive cases on Sunday and hospitals were filling up fast.

The Pune Municipal Corporation dashboard showed that as on March 29, only four ICU beds without ventilator and 13 ICUs with ventilators were available. A total of 422 ICU beds with ventilators and 317 ICU beds with ventilators are occupied. There are 674 patients who are critical across hospitals. The city has a total of 32,875 cases.

Beds fitted with oxygen cylinders have been occupied by 868 patients, only 148 beds are left. A total of 3,082 beds with oxygen facility are occupied and only 230 beds available as on Sunday. Active cases in Covid Care Centres have reached 334 with 116 beds remaining. Total bed capacity in Pune is at 5,023 out of which 4,512 beds are currently occupied.

