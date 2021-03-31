  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19: Pune to run out of ICU beds, ventilators sooner

By: |
March 31, 2021 12:55 AM

The Pune Municipal Corporation dashboard showed that as on March 29, only four ICU beds without ventilator and 13 ICUs with ventilators were available. A total of 422 ICU beds with ventilators and 317 ICU beds with ventilators are occupied.

To deal with the rise in patients requiring hospitalisation, the state government has asked private hospitals to set aside 80% of their beds for Covid patients.To deal with the rise in patients requiring hospitalisation, the state government has asked private hospitals to set aside 80% of their beds for Covid patients.

Healthcare providers and organisations working on containing the spread of Covid-19 warned that Pune could soon run out of ventilators and ICU beds. Pune district reported 8,200 new positive cases on Sunday and hospitals were filling up fast.

The Pune Municipal Corporation dashboard showed that as on March 29, only four ICU beds without ventilator and 13 ICUs with ventilators were available. A total of 422 ICU beds with ventilators and 317 ICU beds with ventilators are occupied. There are 674 patients who are critical across hospitals. The city has a total of 32,875 cases.

Related News

Beds fitted with oxygen cylinders have been occupied by 868 patients, only 148 beds are left. A total of 3,082 beds with oxygen facility are occupied and only 230 beds available as on Sunday. Active cases in Covid Care Centres have reached 334 with 116 beds remaining. Total bed capacity in Pune is at 5,023 out of which 4,512 beds are currently occupied.

To deal with the rise in patients requiring hospitalisation, the state government has asked private hospitals to set aside 80% of their beds for Covid patients.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Covid-19 Pune to run out of ICU beds ventilators sooner
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid-19: Maharashtra reports country’s highest positivity rate at 23.44%
2ICU beds for COVID-19 patients full in 14 private hospitals in Delhi: Govt data
3Healthcare sector expected to reach USD 372 billion in 2022: Niti Aayog report