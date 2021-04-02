Pune Lockdown: Malls, religious places, bars, restaurant to remain closed for a week

All political, social, and cultural events will be completely prohibited in the city for the next seven days. (File Photo)

Pune Lockdown Latest News, Pune Night Curfew News: Amid the continuous rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Pune, authorities have decided to impose a 12-hour night curfew in the city from tomorrow. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to review the Covid-19 situation in the city. Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said that night curfew will start from April 3 and will be effective from 6 pm to 6 am.

Moreover, the administration has decided to shut all religious places, restaurants, bars, malls for the next seven days.

“Bars, hotels, restaurants to remain closed for 7 days, only home delivery will be allowed. No public function, except funerals and weddings, will be allowed; max 20 people in funerals& 50 in weddings. Order to come into effect from tomorrow,” the Divisional Commissioner was quoted as saying by ANI. Rao said that the future course of action will be decided after reviewing the situation on Friday.

It must be noted that a state-wide night curfew is already in place from 8 pm to 7 am along with some other strict measures to curb the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

“This is a collective decision and it has been taken keeping in mind the goal of causing minimal hassle to citizens, but at the same time will help us to some extent control the spread of the COVID-19,” Rao was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

All political, social, and cultural events will be completely prohibited in the city for the next seven days. However, the administration has allowed marriages and last rites with a rider.

“For marriages, no more than 50 people are allowed and for last rites, the limit will 20 people,” Rao said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to chair a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the state. He will also address the people of the state at 8:30 pm.