Pune lockdown, Maharashtra Mumbai corona cases updates: Check what is allowed, what is not during lockdown

Pune Lockdown news, Maharashtra Mumbai Corona cases updates: The total lockdown in Maharashtra’s Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will be 10-day long. (Representative image by Reuters)

Pune Lockdown news, Maharashtra Mumbai Corona cases updates: Maharashtra has announced a total lockdown in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and other parts of the state. Pune district has recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,088 new coronavirus cases and 39 COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. With these, total coronavirus tally and death toll in the district rose to 38,502 and 1,075. Maharashtra has recorded 7,827 coronavirus cases and 173 COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total coronavirus tally now stands at 2,54,427 and the death toll stood at 10,289 in the state. State capital Mumbai has reported 1,263 new COVID-19 cases and 44 deaths taking the coronavirus tally to 92,720 and death toll at 5,285, as per details announced by the state Health Department. In a positive development, Mumbai’s COVID19 doubling rate noe stands at 50 days. India’s financial capital was once a hotspot in India. However, the caseload is decreasing gradually. But coronavirus cases are rising in other parts of Maharashtra forcing the state government to adopt lockdown like measures.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said that Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the adjacent rural areas have witnessed an increasing number of COVID19 cases. Considering the seriousness of this situation, a lockdown will be imposed in these areas from July 13 to prevent further spread, he said.

Maharashtra lockdown in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad timing, rules, guidelines

The total lockdown in Maharashtra’s Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will be 10-day long. The lockdown will be enforced from July 13 to July 18.

Essential services such as pharmacies, milk shops, and doctors’ clinics will remain open.

Emergency services will be allowed during the lockdown period.

Grocery stores, wholesale and retail shops will remain shut. However, from July 19 – July 23 essential items selling shops will remain open from 8 am to 12 pm.

The government offices will function with 10 per cent staff. All private offices will not be allowed to open.

Petrol pumps will remain operational from 9 am to 2 pm. Salons and spas and beauty parlours will not be allowed to open.