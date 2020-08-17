Pune is now Covid hotspot in India! Maharashtra city has more active cases than Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai

The main reason behind this surge in Coronavirus cases is the increase in the number of COVID19 testing. (Reuters image)

Pune is the new Coronavirus hotspot among big cities in India! The Maharashtra City has overtaken the state capital Mumbai’s tally of Coronavirus cases. Only Delhi is ahead of it. Pune has recorded 3,200 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours pushing the total tally over 1.3 lakh. Mumbai has around 1.28 lakh COVID19 cases. Delhi is leading the chart with 1.52 lakh coronavirus cases. Chennai has 1.16 lakh coronavirus cases, as per IE report.

In terms of active coronavirus cases, Pune does have the highest number in the country with more than 41,000 patients. Mumbai has 18,000 active coronavirus cases and Delhi has 11,000 active COVID19 cases. Chennai has 11,500 active coronavirus cases.

However, the worrying factor for Pune is the coronavirus growth rate in the city is higher than that of Mumbai and Delhi. Mumbai is adding 1,000 to 2,000 COVID19 cases on a daily basis. Delhi is averaging below 1000. With the current rate, Pune is likely to have more coronavirus cases than Delhi soon. Initially, Pune was one of the first places in the country where coronavirus cases were detected but it had lesser numbers than Mumbai.

The main reason behind this surge in Coronavirus cases is the increase in the number of COVID19 testing. Pune is having the most number of coronavirus testing in Maharashtra. The number is twice that of Mumbai. Pune authorities have ordered one lakh antigen test kits in July and have ordered another one lakh recently.

India has reported 57,982 coronavirus cases and 941 COVID19 related deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. The COVID19 tally in the country rises to 26,47,664. As of August 17, India has 6,76,900 active coronavirus cases. So far 19,19,843 patients have been discharged and 50,921 have died due to the highly contagious disease, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.