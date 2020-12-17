Pune Covid situation latest: Pune Municipal Corporation banks on private agency for hospital bed management

Pune Covid Coronavirus latest: The assistant medical officer in PMC Manisha Naik said that the Civic body was operating hospital bed management with the help of the CSR of the private sector.

Coronavirus Covid in Pune latest: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will now be taking paid services of an agency to ensure proper bed management for Covid patients in hospitals. The PMC has also a dedicated cell for hospitals’ bed management for those who are infected by the Coronavirus. Earlier, the PMC was availing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the private sector for ensuring the availability of beds for patients who really require admission to the hospital.

After Mumbai, Pune became one of Covid hotspots in Maharashtra and India. As complaints started pouring over the scarcity of hospital beds in the city, the PMC decided to set up the cell to address the grievances and queries. The Maharashtra state government also asked the civic body to make sure that no patient undergoes sufferings due to the non-availability of beds at hospitals. The PMC also set up two hospitals with more beds and upgraded the existing civic body-run hospitals. The PMC had also reserved beds at private hospitals for Covid-19 infected patients.

The assistant medical officer in PMC Manisha Naik said that the Civic body was operating hospital bed management with the help of the CSR of the private sector. At the headquarters, a cell was set up on the fourth floor, Naik said. The cell referred the patients to hospitals after they had contacted the PMC call centre. Naik said that the corporate, who were providing services, said that they won’t be able to continue. Since an active bed management system was the need of the hour, the Civic body decided to rope in the private agency by paying them for six months.

Pune district reported 665 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Out of the total, 302 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in the jurisdiction of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). In total there are 4,952 coronavirus cases in Pune city. Pune district has so far reported 3,53,884 Covid-19 cases. A total of 3,36,557 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the district.