Pune COVID-19 cases surge; 19 containment zones declared

As the vaccination drive is in place and India has crossed its worst COVID-19 phase last year, one would simply expect the situation to be better. However, this is not the case for Pune. In the past few days, many new cases have emerged and a constant increase in the number of active Coronavirus cases have been seen. Major contribution is now coming from Maharashtra (Mumbai and Pune per say). On Thursday, Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad recorded 456 new COVID-19 cases. This led to Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) declaring 19 containment zones where they noticed a surge in cases. in areas which have seen a surge.

A report by The IE noted that the PCMC sealed a residential society in Chinchwad as well as 11 new positive cases were detected in the area. Citing Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil, the report said their health team looked for some hotspots as cases were increasing and found that maximum cases were emerging in B, D and E divisional offices. He said that owing to this rise in cases, the municipality took the decision of declaring 19 containment zones. Even if any floor in a residential society is found to have two positive Coronavirus cases, they are making it a containment zone.

According to the report, some areas contained by the PCMC include Old Sangvi, Akurdi, Vijaynagar, Jadhavadi, Pimprigaon, Nadenagar, Nadenagar, Duttnagar, Ravet, Pimple Saudagar, Shindevasti, Mhaske vasti, Sambhajinagar and Chinchwadenagar.

It is to note that many people have been found violating the COVID-19 guidelines and not wearing masks. This led to a rise in viral load. Patil highlighted that the civic body has made a collection of Rs 1.64 crore as fine from people who were found moving across the city without masks whereas Rs 8.21 lakh has been collected from those who were caught spitting on roads.