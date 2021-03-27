COVID-19: Pune could see lockdown if situation worsens

Reviewing the situation in Pune on Friday, Pawar said they were monitoring it and there would be no lockdown for now but the government would impose additional curbs. (File image)

As the surge in Covid-19 cases continues unabated with 6,432 new positive cases in Pune district, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday that the state would have to consider lockdown in Pune if the situation worsened in the next couple of days. The number of vaccination centres in Pune would be doubled to 600 to immunise more people in the coming days. Private hospitals have been directed to set aside 50% of their beds for Covid patients, while Covid beds in government hospitals was being doubled.

Reviewing the situation in Pune on Friday, Pawar said they were monitoring it and there would be no lockdown for now but the government would impose additional curbs. All schools and colleges would remain closed till April 30 and night curfew would continue in Pune. Restaurants and bars can only run at 50% capacity and have to shut after 10 pm for dine-in and by 11 pm for food parcelling, but if the situation worsens dine-in could be closed down completely after April 2. Pawar said they did not want a lockdown but a final call would be taken after a review meeting to be held on April 2.

Fresh Covid-19 cases in Pune district on Friday was 6,432 with 42 deaths. Pune city accounted for 3,286 cases, while Pimpri Chinchwad reported 1,811 cases. The positivity rate in the district was 24.7%, which is up from 9% in February 2021. There were 10,270 people in hospital while 39,440 active cases were in home quarantine.

Total positive cases has risen to 4.92 lakh with 9,724 deaths till date.