COVID-19 ‘Made in India’ testing kits! Pune startup Mylab ready for 10,000-15,000 test samples daily

Coronavirus pandemic: At a time when ‘testing, testing and testing’ is the buzzword to fight COVID-19 pandemic, Pune-based startup Mylab is ready for production of 10,000 to 15,000 test samples daily at affordable rates! Keep in mind that the Government is currently buying kits for Rs. 4500. Given that the purpose of these Mylabs kits is to reach the masses, the Pune startup is committed to keeping its products at one fourth the price of what the government is currently buying for.

Pune based Mylab determined to fight COVID-19

The molecular diagnostic startup has received approval from the regulatory body to sell its kits to labs testing samples for COVID-19. Hasmukh Rawal, in an interview with IE, explained how the approval was granted and the cost and scale of production of these kits.

COVID-19: Ready to support private diagnostic labs

Referring to the estimated number of kits, Hasmukh Rawal termed the government support as ‘absolutely commendable and appreciated how the entire process had been fast tracked so that the start up could begin production batches and get ready for about 10,000 to 15,000 test samples daily. The startup has already received orders from several private diagnostic labs and has committed to support them.

Mylab: Only Indian company to achieve 100 percent results in ICMR’s validation test

Notably, when ICMR conducted a validation test, Mylab is the only Indian company to achieve 100 per cent results, IE reported. How and what processes enabled the Pune based startup to achieve this?

In fact, Mylab was the first company in India to receive the regulatory nod for their ID-NAT screening kits for HIV, HBV and HCV kits for hospitals and blood banks. The experience fortified their approach to dealing with virus infections in a record time. Following this, the company invested a significant amount of Rs.16-Rs20 crore in the last two and a half years. No external investor or government subsidy had been sought, Mylab c-founder and executive director Shailendra Kawade told FE in an earlier interaction.

With prior focus and success on tackling illnesses like dengue, HIV, chikungunya, the startup was confident that it had its R&D, quality control, sourcing and production processes in place to roll out high level, efficient tests for such viral infections, which is possible only through molecular diagnostics. With this key focus and strategy, the Pune based startup got its validation right on time.