Puducherry witnesses fall in new COVID-19 cases

Puducherry saw a decline in number of daily COVID-19 cases with 77 new infections being reported on Sunday.

On Saturday, 87 fresh cases were registered in the union territory.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release that while Puducherry region reported 52 fresh cases, Karaikal recorded 21 and Yanam had four cases.

Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, did not post any fresh case.

The 77 fresh cases emerged during examination of 1,220 samples. The total caseload was 1,72,126. The active cases were 482 which comprised six patients in hospitals and the remaining 476 patients in home quarantine, Sriramulu said.

The Department of Health has examined so far 23,67,856 samples and found 20,04,288 out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 6.31 percent and the fatality and recovery rates were 1.14 percent and 98.58 percent, respectively.

The Health department has administered so far 19,51,044 doses which comprised 9,84,923 first doses, 7,86,265 second doses and 1,79,856 booster doses.