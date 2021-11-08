Puducherry records 24 new Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 1,28,224

As many as 49 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours to push the overall recoveries to 1,26,092. (Image Source: Reuters)

The union territory of Puducherry added 24 new coronavirus cases taking the overall tally to 1,28,224, a senior Health department official said on Monday. The Puducherry and Karaikal regions alone reported fresh cases during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Monday while Mahe and Yanam did not register any. Puducherry clocked 20 new infections and Karaikal added four, the Director of Health Department G Sriramulu said. The 20 cases were identified after the examination of 1,806 samples.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions and the death toll remained at 1,862, he said. The number of active cases stood at 270 of whom sixty-five were in hospitals and the remaining 205 patients were in home isolation, the Director said. The Department of Health has so far examined 19.32 lakh samples and found 16.35 lakh out of them to be negative.

As many as 49 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours to push the overall recoveries to 1,26,092. Sriramulu said the Health Department has so far administered 11,39,966 doses which included 7,28,987 first doses and remaining 4,10,979 were second doses.