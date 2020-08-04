Protein Week 2020: FSSAI urges citizens to include protein in diet, check details

While the essential role played by proteins in building body muscle is well established in the psyche of people, other significant roles played by protein remain unknown.

Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic taking a toll in all parts of the world, India recently celebrated the Protein Week 2020. The Protein Week is celebrated from 24th July to 30th July to spread awareness about the need to incorporate the essential component of protein in our diets. Taking the opportunity to raise awareness about protein importance, the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) also issued an advisory for people to include protein in their diets. The advisory issued by the Food regulator highlighted the significance of protein in the diet and said that apart from giving a sudden energy boost to the body, protein also nourishes our metabolism which in turn helps in digestion and generation of energy.

While the essential role played by proteins in building body muscle is well established in the psyche of people, other significant roles played by protein remain unknown. One of the other salient issues highlighted by the FSSAI advisory is the capability of protein to heal our body after injuries which could be of particular significance these days. Many studies have found that people who are healthy and fit are not exhibiting severe symptoms of Covid-19 and have a far less mortality rate than other people. In addition to the enumerated advantages of adding the protein component in our food, consuming protein also helps gain body strength and increases its vitality. The advisory exhorted and challenged people to take a pledge to start the intake of protein in our food from this year’s Protein Week. It also stressed on the need to maintain consistency in following the balanced diet instead of going for one off substantial dose of protein on some days.

The initiative of Protein Week was started in the year 2017 and since then its sponsor Danone India has partnered with like minded organisations to promote the cause of healthy dietary habits and protein consumption. In a conversation with the Financial Express Online, the Managing Director of Danone India Himanshu Bakshi said that in the past 3 years his company has sensitised lakhs of people in the country about the importance of protein in their diets. Citing IMRB 2017 data he also said that more than 90 per cent of people in the country are unaware of their protein requirement.

He also said that through initiatives like the Protein Week, Indians could be exhorted to be conscious of the importance of protein for their body especially when a large vegetarian population in the country had limited protein sources.