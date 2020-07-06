Coronavirus treatment: Private hospital charged Rs 1.19 lakh for one day, says Telangana govt doctor

The hospital said in a statement that she was admitted without any problems. (Representative image)

Coronavirus in Telangana: Doctor alleges overcharging for COVID-19 treatment by private hospital! A government doctor in Hyderabad has alleged in a police complaint that a private hospital charged her Rs 1.19 lakh for one day of treatment for COVID-19, according to a report in IE. She said that this violated the state government’s order regarding the cost of treatment for the coronavirus-induced infection. On the other hand, the report said that the private hospital claimed the doctor was charged for the medicines and services provided to her.

The complaint was filed on July 4 at the Chaderghat Police Station, the report stated. An assistant civil surgeon at the Government Fever Hospital, the doctor reported that she had gone to Thomas Hospital on June 1 upon experiencing breathing problems. She added that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and was home quarantined for two weeks before going to the hospital, the report stated.

She further said that at the time of her admission, she was asked to pay Rs 40,000. Once she was leaving the next day, the private hospital did not allow her to go before she paid another Rs 79,000, she alleged. She also said that she was not administered proper medicines and the nurses at the private hospital were irresponsible and did not give her the medication on time. She alleged that at the time of discharge, she did not have Rs 79,000 and was detained at the hospital for several hours before her COVID-19 positive brother came and paid the amount.

The hospital said in a statement that she was admitted without any problems and was only charged for the services and medicines she availed, the report stated.

The report added that she had also shared a video on social media from the hospital itself, after which she was shifted by the health officials to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). The Telangana Doctors’ Association was quoted by the report as saying that the incident brought to light the way private hospitals are “looting” people even during the pandemic, and requested the government to take strict action.