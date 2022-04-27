Prime Minister Modi to interact with chief ministers on COVID-19 situation today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers on Wednesday over the emerging COVID-19 situation in the country through video conferencing. Ahead of various festivals, Prime Minister Modi urged the people on Sunday to stay alert to the threat of COVID-19. He also requested the people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and washing hands frequently.

“PM Modi will interact with CMs on the Covid-related situation in the country through video conferencing at 12 noon,” an official said as quoted by news agency PTI.

During his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said in the coming days the festival of Eid, Akshaya Tritiya, the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Parashuram, and Vaishakh Budh Purnima will be celebrated.

“All these festivals are festivals of restraint, purity, charity, and harmony. Advance greetings to all of you on the occasion of these festivals. Celebrate these festivals with great gaiety and harmony,” Modi had said.

“In the midst of all this, you also have to be alert for coronavirus. Wearing a mask, washing hands at regular intervals, whatever are the necessary measures for prevention, keep following them,” the prime minister had stressed.

On Wednesday morning, the country reported 2,927 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 4,30,65,496. According to the Union Health Ministry, the active cases increased to 16,279. Meanwhile, the country also reported 32 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of covid-related fatalities to 5,23,654.