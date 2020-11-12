Preventing depression: Adequate sleep, less screen time play a crucial role, finds study

With these findings, the team hopes that it could help in better formulation of the public health policies.

Preventing depression: Less screen time and adequate sleep can help in preventing depression! In recent years, there has been a surge in cases of depression, becoming a cause of worry among health authorities. This triggered multiple studies to zero in on the reasons for this spike. Now, a study of cross-sectional and longitudinal analysis of US Biobank’s data involving nearly 85,000 people has attempted to establish a link between the mental illness and the lifestyle factors. The study has found that factors like less screen time, a better diet, physical activity and adequate sleep can have a strong impact on depression.

The research, published in journal BMC Medicine and accessed by Financial Express Online, was carried out by an international team, which was led by the Western Sydney University. With these findings, the team hopes that it could help in better formulation of the public health policies.

Depression: The findings of the study

The research found that physical activity, between seven and nine hours of sleep and a healthy diet significantly reduced the frequency of depressed mood.

Depressed mood was found to be more frequent in cases of tobacco smoking and increased screen time.

In the long term, it was found that optimal sleep, i.e. between seven and nine hours, and less screen time helped in preventing depression among individuals with clinical depression and those who were not suffering from a depressive disorder. Meanwhile, a healthier diet was found to be an added factor preventing depressed moods only among individuals without depression.

In a surprising find, the researchers realised that more frequent alcohol consumption reduced the frequency of depressed moods among depression patients, potentially due to the use of alcohol for self-medicating purposes by those in depression to handle their moods.

Lead co-author of the study, Western Sydney University’s Professor Jerome Sarris said that the research was the first one to study the impact of a wide range of lifestyle factors on the symptoms of depression. Sarris added that people were largely aware of the impact on physical activity on the reduction in depressive moods, but now, significant additional data has demonstrated the critical role that optimal sleep and reduced screen time play in tackling depression. The symptoms of depression can also be reduced by maintaining a good diet, the professor said.