President Kovind receives first dose of Covid vaccine at Delhi’s RR hospital

President Ram Nath Kovind received his first dose of the Covid vaccine at Delhi’s RR hospital on Wednesday. The official Twitter handle of the President confirmed the development in a social media post. Two photos were also posted along with a message for the citizen of the country to take part in the mass vaccination drive. The President received the vaccination two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi got his corona jab at the AIIMS on Monday. The second phase of the mass vaccination drive has opened the slots for the general public after the first phase focused on healthcare and frontline workers. In the second phase, anyone above the age of 60 can book the vaccination slot on the government portal. Those who are 45+ need to show a certificate about the comorbid conditions to get the Covid shot.