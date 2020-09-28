  • MORE MARKET STATS

Prepare plan to run public movement to make people follow COVID protocols: Ashok Gehlot to officials

By: |
September 28, 2020 9:21 AM

Chairing a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation, the chief minister expressed concern over the carelessness shown by people in following COVID-19-related protocols and stressed that the situation can be addressed through a large-scale public movement.

Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Chief Minister, COVID-19 protocols, covid 19 cases in rajasthan, covid 19 death cases in rajasthan, latest news on coronavirus pandemic"It will have to be ensured that no one is without a mask at public places," a statement quoting him said. (File photo: IE)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday directed officials to prepare a detailed action plan to run a large-scale public movement to make people aware about following COVID-19 protocols, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

He asked officials to involve social activists, NGOs, students, teachers among others in the exercise. “It will have to be ensured that no one is without a mask at public places,” a statement quoting him said.

The chief minister suggested that the movement should be led by public representatives and social organisations. Health minister Raghu Sharma, Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup, DGP Bhupendra Singh and others were present in the meeting.

