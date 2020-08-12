  • MORE MARKET STATS

Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical: Hospital

By: |
Published: August 12, 2020 3:09 PM

"Shri. Pranab Mukherjee's health condition continues to remain critical. Presently he is haemodynamically stable and on a ventilator," a statement from the hospital said.

The 84-year-old had also tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the surgery on Monday.The 84-year-old had also tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the surgery on Monday.

The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical and he remains on ventilator support, the Army’s Research and Referral hospital said on Wednesday. He was admitted to the hospital in Delhi cantonment on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in the brain.

“Shri. Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition continues to remain critical. Presently he is haemodynamically stable and on a ventilator,” a statement from the hospital said.

Related News

The condition of the former president had worsened on Tuesday and he had not shown signs of improvement, the doctors attending on him said. The 84-year-old had also tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the surgery on Monday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical Hospital
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus: Union minister Nitin Gadkari writes to PM Modi; seeks permission for export of PPE kits
2Fighting COVID-19: Scientists find new vulnerability in virus that could lead to potential treatment
3Sans proper data Russian COVID-19 vaccine’s efficacy, safety unknown: CCMB Chief