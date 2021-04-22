Covid-19: Post-vaccination infection not significant, says govt

The second wave had also contributed a small per cent to the infection but it was not more that two to four persons per 10,000.

Health department officials cleared doubts about rising post-vaccination infection cases in the country and said this was not significant so people should continue vaccination as it offered protection against severe infections.

According to union health secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, this post-vaccination breakthrough infection was seen in very small numbers. This was more because most of these vaccines went to healthcare workers and frontline workers who were prone to get the infection because of the higher exposure to the virus. The second wave had also contributed a small per cent to the infection but it was not more that two to four persons per 10,000.

A total of 11.6 crore Covishield jabs were administered — of the 10.03 crore who got the first dose, 17,145 or 0.02% became positive. Of the 1.57 crore who got their second dose, 5,014 turned positive, an infection rate of 0.03%. In case of Covaxin, 93.56 lakh got the first dose — 4,208 or 0.04% turned positive. of the 17.37 lakh who got the second dose, 695 or 0.04% were positive.