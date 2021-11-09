Post-Pandemic Obesity is a new challenge for office goers

Do not let this post pandemic boom in obesity make you a victim. (File/Reuters)

By Dr. Jaydeep Palep

This pandemic has taught us the importance of taking care of our health. Although we have become conscious about our immunity and how to build it, we have unmasked a silent killer – obesity. With this pandemic, we have started working from home and have become comfortable in our pyjamas. Most gyms and exercise venues were shut, due to that we reduced our physical activity. With this increase in sedentary lifestyle, the pandemic of obesity has increased right under our noses.

“Urbanization, modern technology and the Internet has made us all sedate, where things can be done by just pushing a button or touching a screen. Forget about exercise and gym, physical movements like walking, running, climbing stairs has reduced considerably. Now we get young patients with excess weight, hypertension, knee pain and diabetes.” says Dr. Jaydeep Palep, Consultant Bariatric Surgeon.

In such a scenario, where your weight has increased out of control and/or you have developed multiple weight-related medical issues, you need not despair. Bariatric Surgery(weight /metabolic surgery) is now available as a tool for long term weight control.

“Most patients keep suffering from health problems caused by obesity. Daily exercises and diet control are not doable on a long term basis for most of us. And it becomes worse if it is a case of morbid obesity with BMI more than 35 kg/m2, where losing weight is next to impossible despite all efforts. Unfortunately, due to lack of awareness patients do not consult the right doctors. Specialist surgeons do metabolic surgery only after examining each individual case thoroughly”

Bariatric surgery is a common keyhole surgery performed on obese patients who are suffering from medical issues like Diabetes because of excess weight. It reduces the size of the stomach thereby helping the patient feel full after a smaller meal. This helps lose considerable weight and cut down the other risk factors of the associated health complications like high blood pressure, joints pains, snoring, shortness of breath, diabetes, and infertility related to obesity. If you are overweight and your BMI is more than 30, and you have been suffering from obesity related health complications, consult your doctors today for bariatric surgery.

In multiple studies published in medical journals such as “The Lancet”, it has been found out that Bariatric Surgery is more effective than all other medical treatments for the long term control of obese patients with type 2 diabetes and should be considered for other obesity related complications. Bariatric surgery results in 70-80% reduction in excess body weight and is almost 100% effective in reversing obesity related diseases. It has become a popular surgery in India owing to ease and its effectiveness. In addition, these procedures are covered by insurance, more and more patients are availing the benefits of Bariatric Surgery.

Do not let this post pandemic boom in obesity make you a victim. It is now possible to live a healthy life with excellent immunity and stay in great shape. Take the first step in gaining your life back, and contact your weight loss specialist today.

(The author is Consultant, GI and Bariatric Surgeon, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)