Post Office employees to get Rs 10 lakh compensation if they succumb to coronavirus on duty

The Central Government has decided to provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to all postal employees succumbing to COVID-19 on duty. In a statement today, Ministry of Communications said, “In the context of COVID -19 situation, it has been decided to extend payment of compensation of Rs.10 lakhs to all Postal employees including Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) succumbing to the disease while brought on duty. The guidelines will come into effect immediately and continue for the entire period till the crises of COVID-19 is over.”

The Department of Posts comes under essential services. The Postal employees including Gramin Dak Sevaks are performing various duties to provide customers mail delivery, Post Office Saving Bank, Postal Life Insurance, the ease of money withdrawal at his/her doorstep from any bank and any branch under the AePS facility.

Additionally, the Post Office is also delivering COVID-19 kits, food packets, rations and essential medicines etc. across the country by liasioning with local State administration and police authorities. Thus, Post Office is performing departmental duties as well as serving the social cause in the COVID-19 crisis times.

Total Coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 14000-mark. The government is going to lift lockdown partially from April 20 in non-hotspot zones. The death toll due to Coronavirus in India has increased to 480 and the total number of cases to 14,378, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The total number of active Coronavirus cases is 11,906, and as many as 1,991 people have been cured and discharged, and one had migrated, it said. The total number of cases in India includes 76 foreign nationals. As many as 28 deaths have been reported since Friday evening — 12 from Madhya Pradesh, seven from Maharashtra, four from Delhi, three from Gujarat, one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar.