Post-Covid blood sugar spike and role of ayurveda

By Rahul Chhabra,

As the national coronavirus vaccination number nudges closer to the 28 crore-mark under the Narendra Modi government’s free vaccine campaign, a new challenge of tackling complications in post-Covid patients is assuming scary proportions with many reporting cognitive issues and hyperglycemia — a condition in which blood sugar level shoots up fast.

Dysfunction of glucose metabolism resulting in hyperglycaemia has been found in 14.4 per cent of patients who have survived coronavirus, shows a global analysis published in the journal, Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism. But in the Indian context, the challenge to counter new onset diabetes in post-Covid patients has received a boost with ayurvedic formulations like CSIR-developed BGR-34. The formulation is based on natural bioactive compounds with Dipeptidyl-peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitory effects to manage blood glucose levels, holding hope for many post-Covid patients.

BGR-34, which has natural bioactive compounds of herbal plant Daruharidra with DPP-4 inhibitory effect, was developed by two labs of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) – National botanical research institute (NBRI) and Central Institute for Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP).

Post-Covid hyperglycemia has symptoms like nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and shortness of breath. It is caused by damage to pancreatic beta cells leading to insufficient insulin production in the body. The increasing number of this condition among post-Covid patients comes as bad news for India which already is home to one in six people with diabetes in the world.

A study by Delhi-based All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) has shown DPP-4 inhibitor component is safe and effective in controlling hyperglycemia. A research published in the Journal of Drug Research said that the primary source of DPP-4 inhibitor is the herbal plant Daruharidra. Dr A K S Rawat, scientist from NBRI, Lucknow, which developed BGR-34, said Daruharidra is a key ingredient of the ayurvedic formulation.

Besides Daruharidra, BGR-34 has two other herbal elements that control hyperglycemia. One of these is Gymnemic acid. The two herbal elements are sourced from medicinal plant of Gudmaar, said Sanchit Sharma, executive director of AIMIL Pharmaceuticals which produces the CSIR-developed BGR-34 ayurvedic formulation.

Giloy, Vijaysaar and Majeeth, all known for their anti-diabetic properties, are also present in BGR-34, said Dr Rawat. He said the power of ayurveda has once again been established by several studies that indicate the efficacy of bioactive compounds produced by plants in treatment of post-Covid new onset diabetes.

(The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult health experts and medical professionals before starting any therapy or medication. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)