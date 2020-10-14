Post Covid-19 care: Facing digestive issues? Here is what you must do

Covid-19 Coronavirus tips: Facing digestive issues after recovering from highly contagious Coronavirus? These digestive issues must be addressed immediately to check subsequent complications. While people are concerned about the long-term implications of Covid-19, many patients have been experiencing the gastrointestinal tract. Oily, spicy, and processed food must be avoided to get relief from such digestive issues along with proper medication and treatment, as per the Indian Express report.

Patients, who have recovered from coronavirus, have been experiencing upper abdominal pain, loss of appetite or increased appetite, diarrhea and vomiting, and acidity issues. Treatment at the right time, proper monitoring, complete evaluation, and healing are must for total recovery, said Indian Express report. Coronavirus tends to affect the gastrointestinal tract (GI). Apart from GI, one should take proper care of gall bladder, liver, and pancreas.

One should take precautionary measures such as eating immunity-boosting foods, exercise and staying stress-free, and chewing the food properly. As part of choosing immunity-boosting foods, one must have a well-balanced diet comprising of vegetables, fresh fruits, legumes, and whole grains. One should avoid sugary food, salty, junk, spicy, and processed foods. One must avoid consumption of foods that causes “acidity and abdominal bloating”. That’s why cruciferous vegetables and carbonated beverages must not be taken. Alcohol and smoking are strict no and one also needs to avoid over-consuming herbal drinks, as per IE report.

One must be careful while eating. Chewing food properly is a crucial aspect because a lack of proper chewing can cause acidity. One must eat slowly and chew properly. Chew slowly helps the production of saliva that initiates the digestive process in the mouth itself. One needs to do exercises such as walking, jogging, and running and stay stress-free, the IE report says.

Coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in March and so far infected lakhs of people all around the world.