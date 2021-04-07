  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Possible link’ between AstraZeneca vaccine and rare clots found; EU regulator says benefits still outweigh risks

By: |
Updated: Apr 07, 2021 7:52 PM

EU drug regulator finds 'possible link' between AstraZeneca vaccine and rare clots; says benefits still outweigh risks. 

astrazeneca vaccineAstraZeneca vaccine. Representative image

The EU’s drug regulator says it has found a “possible link” between the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and a rare clotting disorder but said that the benefits of the shot still outweigh risks.

In a statement released Wednesday, the European Medicines Agency placed no new restrictions on using the vaccine in people 18 and over.

Related News

Earlier this week, a senior official from the European Medicines Agency said there was a causal link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the rare clots that have been seen in dozens of people worldwide, among the tens of millions who have received at least one dose of the shot.

Marco Cavaleri, head of health threats and vaccine strategy at the Amsterdam-based agency, said in comments to Rome’s Il Messaggero newspaper on Tuesday that “it is becoming more and more difficult to affirm that there isn’t a cause-and-effect relationship between AstraZeneca vaccines and the very rare cases of blood clots associated with a low level of platelets.”

But Cavaleri acknowledged the agency hadn’t yet figured out how exactly the vaccine might be causing these rare side effects. The agency said its evaluation has not yet reached a conclusion and the review is currently ongoing.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. ‘Possible link’ between AstraZeneca vaccine and rare clots found EU regulator says benefits still outweigh risks
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Harsh Vardhan hits out at Maharashtra, accuses it of trying to cover “failures” by spreading panic on vaccines
2Night curfew: Delhiites opting for walk-in vaccination will need e-pass
3COVID-19 vaccination at public, private workplaces having 100 eligible beneficiaries from April 11