  • MORE MARKET STATS

Positivity rate below 4 per cent for 5 days would mean Delhi has been successful in combating COVID-19: Satyendar Jain

By: |
December 4, 2020 5:37 PM

"The positivity rate has become less than 5 per cent as compared to the surge since November 7 which is a sign of relief as it points to perpetual declining of the effect of the pandemic in Delhi," Jain said.

Eighty-two fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to 9,424.Eighty-two fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to 9,424.

If the COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stays below 4 per cent for five consecutive days, it would mean Delhi has been successful in combating the pandemic, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday. Interacting with reporters, he also said there is “enough resources for the application as well as storage of vaccine” and mohalla clinics, polyclinics, dispensaries and hospitals will facilitate the application.

“The positivity rate has become less than 5 per cent as compared to the surge since November 7 which is a sign of relief as it points to perpetual declining of the effect of the pandemic in Delhi,” Jain said.

Related News

“If this continues for five consecutive days, Delhi will successfully combat the outbreak,” he said. The positivity rate in Delhi decreased to 4.96 per cent on Thursday. “For people who have already recovered from COVID-19, their body has produced antibodies naturally so they do not need to be vaccinated in the first phase,” he said.

Delhi recorded 3,734 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with over 70,000 tests being conducted for the second consecutive day, even as the positivity rate dipped to 4.96 per cent, authorities said.

These fresh cases came out of the 75,230 tests conducted on Wednesday, including 33,298 RT-PCR tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. Eighty-two fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to 9,424.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Positivity rate below 4 per cent for 5 days would mean Delhi has been successful in combating COVID-19 Satyendar Jain
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Important to have large basket of COVID-19 vaccine candidates: DBT Secy
2Delhi govt tells healthcare facilities to submit HCWs data for COVID-19 vaccination
3India’s COVID-19 active caseload further dips to 4.35% of total cases: Health ministry